Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Down 49.0% in June

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HARP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. 98,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,194. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

