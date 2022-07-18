Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.89.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

