Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hasbro Price Performance
Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.