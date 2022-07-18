Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.26) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 165 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON:HAS traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 124.40 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.20 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,777.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hays

About Hays

In related news, insider Peter Williams bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £20,230 ($24,060.42).

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.