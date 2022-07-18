Head-To-Head Survey: MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) versus Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MDJM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MDJM alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDJM and Anywhere Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $4.47 million 5.35 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.15 $343.00 million $2.78 3.64

Profitability

Anywhere Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

This table compares MDJM and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21%

Risk and Volatility

MDJM has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MDJM and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00

Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.28%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than MDJM.

Summary

Anywhere Real Estate beats MDJM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDJM

(Get Rating)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.