Head-To-Head Survey: Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Zentek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $5.55 billion 3.56 $670.80 million $4.50 33.05 Zentek $280,000.00 809.10 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -20.73

Analyst Recommendations

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vulcan Materials and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 6 10 0 2.63 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus target price of $216.20, indicating a potential upside of 45.37%. Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Zentek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 9.99% 10.49% 5.15% Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52%

Volatility & Risk

Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Zentek on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as engages in the asphalt construction paving activity in Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, and Washington D.C. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

