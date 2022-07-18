Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.77.

HL stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 98,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 80,693 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

