Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Update

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Helbiz

In other Helbiz news, CEO Salvatore Palella bought 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helbiz

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Helbiz during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helbiz in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helbiz by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helbiz Stock Performance

Shares of HLBZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 2,374,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,215. Helbiz has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Helbiz Company Profile

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

