Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 4.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

