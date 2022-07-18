Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Up 54.0% in June

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,033,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hemp Stock Performance
HEMP stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. 37,194,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,241,398. Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Hemp Company Profile
