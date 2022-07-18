Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Insider Activity

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.74 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 119.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 50.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.