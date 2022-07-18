HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,806,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 76.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 215,325 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,564. The stock has a market cap of $508.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45 and a beta of -0.03. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

