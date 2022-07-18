Horizen 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.69 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.24 or 0.00079713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $217.50 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00291804 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00086627 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002961 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,614,975 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
