Horizen Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $17.24 or 0.00079713 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $217.50 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00291804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00086627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,614,975 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

