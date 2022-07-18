Horizen Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $17.24 or 0.00079713 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $217.50 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00291804 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00086627 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002961 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,614,975 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
