Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $2,213.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,101. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,054.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2,019.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

