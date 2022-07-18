HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $7.46 on Monday, hitting $281.17. 6,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.58. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -203.36 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.