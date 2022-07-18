Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Stock Up 1.2 %

HUMA stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $49,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock worth $116,698.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.