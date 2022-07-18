Hunting (LON:HTG) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 275 ($3.27) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($2.62).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 300.83 ($3.58).

Hunting Stock Performance

LON:HTG opened at GBX 196 ($2.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £323.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.24).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

