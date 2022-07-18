Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Hunting from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hunting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.00.

OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

