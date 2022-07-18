Hush (HUSH) One Day Volume Tops $464.00

Hush (HUSH) traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Hush has traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $464.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00290306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00086876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00078618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

