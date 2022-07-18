Ian Slater Buys 50,000 Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Stock

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) Director Ian Slater acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$14,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$888,000.

Ian Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Ian Slater acquired 50,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Ian Slater acquired 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,400.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Ian Slater acquired 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Ian Slater acquired 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Ian Slater acquired 300,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ian Slater bought 200,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Down 8.1 %

CVE:LBC traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.29. 240,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$18.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold ( CVE:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

