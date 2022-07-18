Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $300,304.14 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $300,304.14 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $968.72 or 0.04428291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,044.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.87 or 0.05498633 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021067 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033654 BTC.
About Ï„Bitcoin
Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.
Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin
