ICHI Achieves Market Cap of $24.58 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00022342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $24.58 million and $115,667.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

