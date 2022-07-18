ICHI Achieves Market Cap of $24.58 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00022342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $24.58 million and $115,667.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.