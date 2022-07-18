ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,044.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.87 or 0.05498633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033654 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.