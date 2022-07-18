ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,044.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.87 or 0.05498633 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021067 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033654 BTC.
ichi.farm Profile
ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ichi.farm
