IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $215.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.27.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEX by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in IDEX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.