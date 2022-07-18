Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 620,888 shares.The stock last traded at $43.18 and had previously closed at $41.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

