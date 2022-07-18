Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given New $6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $89,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

