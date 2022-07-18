Ingersoll Rand (IR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR):

7/15/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00.

7/13/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00.

7/8/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.68. 91,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Ingersoll Rand Inc alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.