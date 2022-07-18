Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INOD shares. TheStreet lowered Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 30,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.98. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 6.52%.

In other Innodata news, Director Stewart R. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Innodata by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Innodata by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innodata by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Innodata by 2.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

