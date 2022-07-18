INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

INNOVATE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VATE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. INNOVATE has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.08.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter.

In other INNOVATE news, Director Shelly Lombard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $59,779.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Shelly Lombard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,384,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,275,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,290,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 567,041 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 554.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,124,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 549.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 553,268 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

