Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Stock Position Raised by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,894 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 4.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 3.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

BJAN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $37.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.