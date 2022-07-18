Insider Buying: M3 Mining Limited (ASX:M3M) Insider Buys A$16,348.32 in Stock

M3 Mining Limited (ASX:M3M – Get Rating) insider Russell Davis bought 136,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$16,348.32 ($11,046.16).
Russell Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Russell Davis acquired 85,639 shares of M3 Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$11,989.46 ($8,100.99).
