Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Purchases 146,422 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti purchased 146,422 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $388,018.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,857,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 935,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 5,981.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 598,125 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NextNav by 1,607.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

