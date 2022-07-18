Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells 6,862 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $21,889.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,528.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $14,654.22.

On Monday, May 16th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $17,248.29.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. 13,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RBOT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

