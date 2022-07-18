Insight Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in YETI by 17.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 21.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in YETI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 345,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.72. 31,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

