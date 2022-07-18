Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.1% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 272,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,211,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BOND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

