Insight Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nasdaq by 230.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $157.15. 4,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.56. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

