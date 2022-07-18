Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 395 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $500.91. 26,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

