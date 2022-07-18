Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 69,859 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,859 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 19,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,855. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

