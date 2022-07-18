inSure DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.16 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $82.37 million and $3.16 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,093.57 or 1.00009256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

