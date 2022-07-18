inSure Price Hits $0.0095 (SURE)

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One inSure coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00105010 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About inSure

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

