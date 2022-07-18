Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.87% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFEB. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 480.8% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 95.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.5 %

BFEB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

