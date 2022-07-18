Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,446. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.54. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

