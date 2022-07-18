Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 59,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $497,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 144,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.