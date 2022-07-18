Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 147.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

QCOM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,867,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

