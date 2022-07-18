Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BJUN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $34.68.

