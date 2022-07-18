Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $40.62. 882,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

