Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,246.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,583 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VEA stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. 338,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,169,871. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

