Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 69,231 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 577.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,231 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,919. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

