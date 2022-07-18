Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $24.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,791. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

