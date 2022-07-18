Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 409.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 133.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $26.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $746.69. 627,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,281,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $773.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $710.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.